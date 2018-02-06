West Ham Fans React to Reports That David Moyes Won't Be in Charge Next Season

West Ham fans have been reacting to reports that manager David Moyes won't be at the club next season.

Moyes was appointed as the Hammers boss in November, and has had a positive impact on the season, recording four victories, most notably, a 1-0 win over reigning champions Chelsea. However, reports emerged overnight that the club will not renew the Scotsman's six month contract when it runs out it the summer, although the club have insisted that a decision has not yet been made.

The report in the Telegraph claims that West Ham owners are lining up approaches for Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, Huddersfield manager David Wagner, and are showing an interest in former Watford manager Marko Silva as possible replacements.

Moyes' appointment was met with a degree of apathy from the footballing world, especially West Ham fans. But the latest news has been met with a different reaction;