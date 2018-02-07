Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Still Not Convinced That the Gunners Can Finish in the PL's Top 4

Outspoken football pundit and Arsenal great Ian Wright is not convinced that his former side can finish in the Premier League's top four, even with the January acquisitions of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and the mid-season 'crisis of confidence' currently occurring at Chelsea, but is hoping he is proved wrong.

The loss of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United was disappointing, however Arsene Wenger’s side have responded and are now only five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea following the Blues dip in form with recent defeats to Bournemouth and Watford and other sides being inconsistent, which has now concertinaed the chasing pack behind Manchester City.

Ian Wright Vs Everton in 1996 pic.twitter.com/ockGHDalZe — 90sArsenal (@90sArsenal) February 3, 2018

There appears room for optimism at the Emirates stadium after a very bleak winter for most of the club's supporters,however Wright does not yet share their renewed confidence and is much more cautious of their chances of leapfrogging those above them, although he does hope that he is wrong to doubt the chances of his former side.

Speaking on Tuedsay night's 'The Debate' on Sky Sports (reported via the Express) Wright said: “The thing is, Arsenal fans will see how well they played against Everton, and as much as Everton were poor, Arsenal have to get credit for dismantling them as they did,

Charles Pertwee/GettyImages

“And that’s one thing Arsenal can do to you. But we have seen that Arsenal also can lose against a Swansea, although a confident Swansea, so you can’t really call it.





“I’m not going to sit here and say Arsenal will finish fourth, but I hope they do.”

The battle continues this weekend for those all important Champions League places as Tottenham Hotspur entertain their north London rivals Saturday lunchtime, while wavering Chelsea play host to bottom side West Brom on Monday night.

It certainly appears to be a contest that will go to the final matches of the season with both Liverpool and Manchester United firmly in the sights of those behind them. The chase is very much on.