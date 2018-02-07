Atletico Madrid Considering Triggering In-Demand Roma Midfielder's Release Clause

Atletico Madrid are weighing up the possibility of bringing in AS Roma defensive midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been attracting lots of attention as of late, and Roma could be forced to sell him due to his low release clause, which currently stands at €25m.

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

The player was a target for Juventus during the January window, according to reports in Italy, but he stayed put. Now, Gazzetta dello Sport (via Italian Football Daily) are reporting that Atletico boss Diego Simeone has made Pellegrini a priority target and could trigger his release clause when the summer rolls around.





Roma bought their player from Sassuolo for €10m and stand to make a nice profit if they sell at €25m. But the club's sporting director Monchi values the player at much more and is keen to avoid a repeat of what happened when they lost Miralem Pjanic to Juve for a fee considered to be way below his worth.

Juventus are planning a summer assault on AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to Tuttosport. — RumorsTransfers 24/7 (@rumorstransfers) February 7, 2018

The Serie A side are now seeking to open talks with the midfielder over a contract extension, as well as a bigger release clause, in order to protect their best interests.

Given all of the intrigue surrounding the player, if he does want to leave at some point, Roma could make rake in a huge sum, providing the parties come to an agreement over a new release clause. But it is understood that their main aim to keep him within their ranks, as he looks to have quite the bright future.