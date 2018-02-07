Atletico Madrid Considering Triggering In-Demand Roma Midfielder's Release Clause

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Atletico Madrid are weighing up the possibility of bringing in AS Roma defensive midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been attracting lots of attention as of late, and Roma could be forced to sell him due to his low release clause, which currently stands at €25m. 

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

The player was a target for Juventus during the January window, according to reports in Italy, but he stayed put. Now, Gazzetta dello Sport (via Italian Football Daily) are reporting that Atletico boss Diego Simeone has made Pellegrini a priority target and could trigger his release clause when the summer rolls around.


Roma bought their player from Sassuolo for €10m and stand to make a nice profit if they sell at €25m. But the club's sporting director Monchi values the player at much more and is keen to avoid a repeat of what happened when they lost Miralem Pjanic to Juve for a fee considered to be way below his worth.

(You may also be interested in: Barcelona Planning Part-Exchange Deal to Sign Atletico Madrid Striker Antoine Griezmann)


The Serie A side are now seeking to open talks with the midfielder over a contract extension, as well as a bigger release clause, in order to protect their best interests.

Given all of the intrigue surrounding the player, if he does want to leave at some point, Roma could make rake in a huge sum, providing the parties come to an agreement over a new release clause. But it is understood that their main aim to keep him within their ranks, as he looks to have quite the bright future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters