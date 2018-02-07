Eden Hazard Blanks David Luiz for Providing Assist in Watford Humiliation

On Monday night, Chelsea completely capitulated at Vicarage Road, succumbing to a harrowing 4:1 defeat.

The humiliation comes on the back of the Blues being torn limb from limb a few days beforehand, as Bournemouth also won by a three-goal margin, but at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have now lost three of their last four matches and won just three of the last ten - including the penalty shoot-out win over Norwich.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Such turbulent times has put Antonio Conte under the gun, with speculation manifesting he will be replaced by Luis Enrique, despite the London side still sitting in fourth place.

To add to such troubles, there is also an inkling of dissension in the dressing room as evidenced by the recent loss to Watford.

Eden Hazard scored a screamer to level things up in the 82nd minute, but completely blanked the man who assisted him, David Luiz.

Just realized Hazard leaves Luiz hanging during his celebration pic.twitter.com/plTIbAWrXa — َ (@HazardEdition) February 6, 2018

Cringeworthy to say the least, especially since it was shown the Belgian high-fived N'Golo Kante.

Bolstered by numerical advantage on the pitch, the Hornets stung back with venom via a wonderful team goal finished by Daryl Janmaat.

Former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu scored the third, before Roberto Pereyra added the fourth in injury time to pile the pressure on Antonio Conte.