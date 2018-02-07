Everton Reportedly Failed With Deadline Day Bid for Espanyol Defender Mario Hermoso

Everton reportedly failed with a late transfer deadline day bid to sign Espanyol centre-back Mario Hermoso.

According to Spanish media outlet Diario Sport, the Toffees were keen to add to a centre-back to their squad, with Hermoso appearing to be top of their shopping list.

The move, however, failed to materialise, instead leaving Sam Allardyce to take Manchester City misfit Eliaquim Mangala on loan for the remainder of the season.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Everton offered in the region of €8m, although the La Liga side rejected the offer, insisting that Hermoso's value would at least double at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old only joined the Catalan side at the beginning of this season for the meagre fee of €400k, although the Spanish giants have a buy-back clause in his contract for €15m, while other clubs will have to meet his release clause of €40m.

It's unclear as to whether Allardyce will return for Hermoso in the summer, although he may not be the only club interested come the end of the season. Hermoso has impressed for Espanyol, playing 22 times in all competitions and scoring once.