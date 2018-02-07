Ex-Liverpool Defender Claims Aubameyang's Bad Boy Reputation Scuppered Anfield Switch

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could have secured himself a reunion with Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool if it wasn't for his reputation off the pitch, according to TV pundit and former Reds defender Mark Lawrenson.


Since Aubameyang completed his club-record move to Arsenal on deadline day, the Gabonese striker has come under fire in the media for being quite a controversial figure - most of which seems unjust.

However, it is this reputation that Lawrenson believes is the reason why Klopp didn't look to bring the 28-year-old goal machine to Anfield.

"I am a big fan of his, but it’s never been suggested that Klopp was interested in him," Lawrenson told the Daily Star.


"So that to me suggests that Klopp thinks he’s a really good player but off the pitch he’s hard work and Klopp doesn’t like that.


"So in Aubameyang, I think Klopp looked and said ‘no, you’re a good player but not in my squad.’

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"He’s the manager and he makes those decisions," Lawrenson added. "He’s one of those players that managers worry about 24 hours a day because they get up to all sorts, as we know, some of it good and some of it bad.”


Aubameyang has already made an impact in north London following his big-money move. The former AC Milan forward scored an outstanding goal - albeit from an offside position - to help Arsenal secure a 5-1 victory over Everton on Saturday.

