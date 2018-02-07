Gary Neville Leading Other Candidates to Become Technical Director at David Beckham's MLS Side

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville could land the post of technical director at David Beckham's new MLS team.

Beckham, who will be setting a franchise up in Miami after triggering a clause in his LA Galaxy deal, recently announced plans to begin work on the club, which he plans to have all set up by 2020.

And AS report that Neville, who currently works as a pundit for Sky Sports, is the leading candidate for the aforementioned post.

Beckham and Neville are good friends from their playing days at Manchester United and the relationship is thought to be a huge factor. The Englishman, though, isn't the only one being considered, according to the report, with the likes of Frank Lampard, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes also being looked at.

Neville's first attempt at commanding a position, apart from being a player, at a football club didn't go very well. The 42-year-old was hired as Valencia boss towards the end of 2015 and found himself booted out by Match, 2016 after a string of underwhelming results.

He should be able to find better comfort as a technical director, though.

Beckham, meanwhile, can't wait to get started.

“Anything I do in my life — business, family, I’m in 120 percent,” the former star said in Miami last month. “And that’s the only way I see to be successful.

"I’ve played this game for many years. I’ve been lucky to have played in some of the biggest clubs in the world, under some of the biggest managers, with some of the best players. So, my experience is in football, so that is what I bring this ownership group.

“I’m going to be spending a huge amount of time here. I love this city. I’ve gotten to know it even more over the past four years.”