Italian Agent Adamant Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can Will Join Juventus on Free Transfer

Italian agent Federico Pastorello has claimed that Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will join Juventus on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The German international and his club remain deadlocked in negotiations over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in six months.

Juventus have been repeatedly linked with a move for Can and, according to Pastorello, have now agreed terms with the player.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"Emre Can is a huge coup, even more so because he’ll arrive on a free transfer. Marotta and Paratici have done very well,” the notable agent said - as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“Juventus are a club that attract champions, and important signals are coming from the German."

Can, however, last month dismissed suggestions that he was in talks with the Serie A champions.

“I haven’t signed anything [with Juventus] or anyone. I am talking with everyone," he said.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“Of course I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club. What can I say? My agent does the rest. I just concentrate on the scene, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team.”

Pastorello's listed clients include Antonio Candreva, Nani, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Patrice Evra.

With continuing disagreements over the terms of any potential deal, it still appears likely that Can will depart for Juventus at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, scoring three goals.