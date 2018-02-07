Juventus Ask for 'Fantastic' Newport Scouting Report on Spurs Ahead of UCL Clash

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Italian side Juventus have asked Newport County for access to their "fantastic" scouting report on Tottenham as the Old Lady look to prepare for their Champions League doubleheader against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Newport faced Spurs in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Rodney Parade and the League Two side were able to earn themselves a replay in after a thrilling 1-1 draw.

The Exiles earned plaudits throughout the country for their fantastic performance against Tottenham and officials from Juventus, who were impressed at Newport's performance, contacted the club's chief scout to look at his detailed master plan.

"He could not believe we had drawn with Tottenham 1-1 but he saw the report and said: ‘this is fantastic'," Newport's Paul Molesworth told the Mirror.

"He saw enough from the game and the report to make him believe that Juventus will beat Tottenham."

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Newport travel to Wembley on Wednesday as they look to lock horns with Tottenham once more and cause an upset to keep their FA Cup dream alive.

Juventus will have to wait another week before they get their chance to impress against Spurs, the Italian side are wasting no time in getting prepared for their Champions League match.

Although Tottenham fans will be hoping for a good result when they visit Turin next week, most supporters will be keeping their eyes firmly on this Saturday when Arsenal travel to Wembley in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters