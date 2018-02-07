Juventus Ask for 'Fantastic' Newport Scouting Report on Spurs Ahead of UCL Clash

Italian side Juventus have asked Newport County for access to their "fantastic" scouting report on Tottenham as the Old Lady look to prepare for their Champions League doubleheader against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Newport faced Spurs in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Rodney Parade and the League Two side were able to earn themselves a replay in after a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Newport vs Spurs yesterday. Proper old school. pic.twitter.com/kBg75ynhXP — Football Away Days (@AwayDays_) January 28, 2018

The Exiles earned plaudits throughout the country for their fantastic performance against Tottenham and officials from Juventus, who were impressed at Newport's performance, contacted the club's chief scout to look at his detailed master plan.

"He could not believe we had drawn with Tottenham 1-1 but he saw the report and said: ‘this is fantastic'," Newport's Paul Molesworth told the Mirror.

"He saw enough from the game and the report to make him believe that Juventus will beat Tottenham."

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Newport travel to Wembley on Wednesday as they look to lock horns with Tottenham once more and cause an upset to keep their FA Cup dream alive.

Juventus will have to wait another week before they get their chance to impress against Spurs, the Italian side are wasting no time in getting prepared for their Champions League match.

Although Tottenham fans will be hoping for a good result when they visit Turin next week, most supporters will be keeping their eyes firmly on this Saturday when Arsenal travel to Wembley in the Premier League.