Juventus Handed Injury Boost Ahead of Champions League Tie Against Tottenham

Italian side Juventus have been handed an injury boost ahead of their Champions League tie against Tottenham, as Argentine Paulo Dybala has been given an outside chance of featuring in the game.

The 24-year-old sustained a hamstring injury away to Cagliari at the beginning of the year and hasn't featured for the Old Lady since.

According to Italian journalist Giovanni Capuano however, he believes that there is a chance the diminutive forward will feature in the first-leg at the Juventus Stadium in just six days time.

#Dybala al lavoro per recuperare in tempo per la sfida con il Tottenham. Il ritorno è possibile. Quanti infortunati eccellenti in casa #Juve in vista della Champions (#CorSport) pic.twitter.com/hLUNAcoWpT — Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) February 7, 2018

The news will be a welcome boost for Massimiliano Allegri heading into the game, as he was dealt a blow after discovering that Blaise Matuidi will definitely miss the game with a thigh injury.

Matuidi is the latest injury concern that Allegri is having to deal with for the 2017 Champions League runners-up, as Benedikt Howedes and Juan Cuadrado also look set to miss the first-leg tie on Tuesday.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Juventus will hope to improve their record against English clubs in the knockout stages of European club competitions when they face Mauricio Pochettino's side, as their current record is one that makes grim reading.

The Turin side haven't beaten an English club over two legs since they ousted Manchester United in the European Cup Winners Cup semi-final in 1984.

Since then they have failed to beat the likes of United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and even Fulham in both the Champions League and Europa League knockout stages respectively, and now face a tricky tie against Tottenham, who finished top of a group boasting the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund this season already.