Man Who Brought Liverpool Target Alisson to Roma Claims Keeper Will Cost 'Far More Than €50m'

Former Roma goalkeeping coach Roberto Negrisolo has claimed Liverpool, or any of Alisson Becker's other suitors, will have to stump of a record-breaking amount to land the highly prized goalkeeper this summer.





Negrisolo helped bring the 25-year-old Alisson from his native Brazil to Italy in 2016 and has drawn comparisons between the Roma stopper and Lionel Messi.

Liverpool have been linked with a summer move as their current keepers fail to convince, but it appears they may have to spend very big to land a deal, if Negrisolo is to be believed.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

“Is Alisson worth €50million (£45m)? Don’t be silly, he’s worth far more than that,” Negrisolo told Il Romanista (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“I don’t think many people have realised who Alisson is. This guy is a phenomenon. He is the number one of number ones. He is the Messi of goalkeepers, because he has the same mentality as Messi. He is a goalkeeper who can mark an era.

As well as Messi, Negrisolo drew some other illustrious comparisons with Alisson which will surely pique the interest of Liverpool fans everywhere.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

“There is absolutely no comparison with Gianluigi Donnarumma, because Alisson is extraordinary," he continued.

“The way he behaves in the goal, he reminds me of Dino Zoff. I’d also compare him to Michel Preud-Homme, who had the class of someone born to be a goalkeeper."

"I told Alisson when I met him at Roma’s Trigoria ground that he was born for this," he added.

“I know goalkeepers, that is my business, and I can assure you Alisson can be a guarantee for at least another 10 years. He’s already a hero to the fans and Roma need to keep hold of him."

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

However, despite his former coach's high praise, one Liverpool club legend is not so convinced the Reds should go all out for Alisson this summer.

Mark Lawrenson, told HITC: He said: "I’ve heard Allison’s name mentioned but it’s just another gamble isn’t it that’s the thing."





"I really don’t know where Liverpool are looking. Off the top of my head, I’m looking at Premier League standard goalkeepers as in they’ve got to be able to come for crosses and good with their feet.





"You also want somebody maybe that will come to a team like Liverpool where most of their games they dominate the match and the goalkeeper doesn’t have much to do and then all of a sudden they’re called upon to make an outstanding save and that is a completely different skill.