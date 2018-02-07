Man Who Brought Liverpool Target Alisson to Roma Claims Keeper Will Cost 'Far More Than €50m'

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Former Roma goalkeeping coach Roberto Negrisolo has claimed Liverpool, or any of Alisson Becker's other suitors, will have to stump of a record-breaking amount to land the highly prized goalkeeper this summer.


Negrisolo helped bring the 25-year-old Alisson from his native Brazil to Italy in 2016 and has drawn comparisons between the Roma stopper and Lionel Messi.

Liverpool have been linked with a summer move as their current keepers fail to convince, but it appears they may have to spend very big to land a deal, if Negrisolo is to be believed.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

“Is Alisson worth €50million (£45m)? Don’t be silly, he’s worth far more than that,” Negrisolo told Il Romanista (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“I don’t think many people have realised who Alisson is. This guy is a phenomenon. He is the number one of number ones. He is the Messi of goalkeepers, because he has the same mentality as Messi. He is a goalkeeper who can mark an era.

As well as Messi, Negrisolo drew some other illustrious comparisons with Alisson which will surely pique the interest of Liverpool fans everywhere.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

“There is absolutely no comparison with Gianluigi Donnarumma, because Alisson is extraordinary," he continued.

“The way he behaves in the goal, he reminds me of Dino Zoff. I’d also compare him to Michel Preud-Homme, who had the class of someone born to be a goalkeeper."

"I told Alisson when I met him at Roma’s Trigoria ground that he was born for this," he added.

“I know goalkeepers, that is my business, and I can assure you Alisson can be a guarantee for at least another 10 years. He’s already a hero to the fans and Roma need to keep hold of him."

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

However, despite his former coach's high praise, one Liverpool club legend is not so convinced the Reds should go all out for Alisson this summer.

Mark Lawrenson, told HITCHe said: "I’ve heard Allison’s name mentioned but it’s just another gamble isn’t it that’s the thing."


"I really don’t know where Liverpool are looking. Off the top of my head, I’m looking at Premier League standard goalkeepers as in they’ve got to be able to come for crosses and good with their feet.


"You also want somebody maybe that will come to a team like Liverpool where most of their games they dominate the match and the goalkeeper doesn’t have much to do and then all of a sudden they’re called upon to make an outstanding save and that is a completely different skill.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters