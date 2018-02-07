Michail Antonio Insists West Ham are 'Looking Up' With Relegation Not on Their Minds

Michail Antonio is adamant West Ham are not thinking about the possibility of relegation and instead are looking further up the table.

The Hammers were on a decent run, losing just once in nine games prior to last weekend, but were halted by a resolute Brighton side who claimed all three points.

Though Javier Hernandez equalised on the half-hour mark, the Seagulls struck back via Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross for only their sixth Premier League win.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

The loss also means David Moyes' side have conceded the second most goals in the table - level with Huddersfield - albeit they sit three points above safety in 12th.

Michail Antonio returned to play 24 minutes in the match, having not featured in a West Ham shirt since the defeat to Newcastle two days before Christmas.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The forward, however, strongly believes the Londoners has what it takes to finish higher and insists the drop is not on the squad's minds, when speaking in an interview with the club website.

"We're not even thinking about relegation. With the players we have got, we're not looking down, we're looking up."

West Ham brought in forward Jordan Hugill from Preston and Joao Mario on loan from Internazionale.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Reece Oxford returned to Borussia Moenchengladbach for the rest of the season, but West Ham are reportedly close to bringing in Patrice Evra on a free.

"We lost on Saturday, but we were six games unbeaten before that, so we're not looking down, but we're looking how far we can go up."

Although Burnley and Leicester seem out of reach, the Hammers can go take a step closer to mid-table safety and above Watford, should they defeat the Hornets at the weekend.