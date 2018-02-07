PFA Offer to Mediate Ongoing Stand-Off as Riyad Mahrez Expected to Miss Man City Clash

Riyad Mahrez is expected to miss a third straight game for Leicester City after the Algerian winger once again failed to show up for training ahead of the Foxes trip to the Etihad Stadium, according to various reports.

Mahrez has been looking to secure a way out of the King Power Stadium for some time, with proposed moves to AS Roma and Manchester City in the summer and January transfer windows respectively falling on deaf ears.

As a result, the 26-year-old has taken it upon himself to abstain from training with the rest of the squad in a last-ditch attempt to convince Leicester of finally parting ways with Mahrez, as reported by talkSPORT.

Different day, same story. Riyad Mahrez absent from #lcfc training again today, tho we dont know whether he’s been given permission. 5 training sessions and 2 matches missed so far, and “almost inevitable” he will miss game v #mcfc on Saturday. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) February 7, 2018

However, the Foxes' resolve is holding firm and the saga surrounding Mahrez's future has even resulted in the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) offering to help both parties in finding a solution, according to Sky Sports.

Despite offering their support, the PFA, which is the world’s longest established professional sportsperson’s union, are yet to receive a response from Leicester City or Mahrez.

Leicester fans have seen their manager, Claude Puel, remain largely silent on the issues with Mahrez and the Frenchman asserted that he wasn't thinking about the Algerian winger following the Foxes' 1-1 draw against Swansea last week.

"Riyad is not my preoccupation. My preoccupation is about my available players and to keep them in a positive attitude and to continue this good work," Puel said.