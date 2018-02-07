PFA Offer to Mediate Ongoing Stand-Off as Riyad Mahrez Expected to Miss Man City Clash

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Riyad Mahrez is expected to miss a third straight game for Leicester City after the Algerian winger once again failed to show up for training ahead of the Foxes trip to the Etihad Stadium, according to various reports.

Mahrez has been looking to secure a way out of the King Power Stadium for some time, with proposed moves to AS Roma and Manchester City in the summer and January transfer windows respectively falling on deaf ears.

As a result, the 26-year-old has taken it upon himself to abstain from training with the rest of the squad in a last-ditch attempt to convince Leicester of finally parting ways with Mahrez, as reported by talkSPORT.

However, the Foxes' resolve is holding firm and the saga surrounding Mahrez's future has even resulted in the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) offering to help both parties in finding a solution, according to Sky Sports.

Despite offering their support, the PFA, which is the world’s longest established professional sportsperson’s union, are yet to receive a response from Leicester City or Mahrez.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Leicester fans have seen their manager, Claude Puel, remain largely silent on the issues with Mahrez and the Frenchman asserted that he wasn't thinking about the Algerian winger following the Foxes' 1-1 draw against Swansea last week.

"Riyad is not my preoccupation. My preoccupation is about my available players and to keep them in a positive attitude and to continue this good work," Puel said. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters