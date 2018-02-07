Philippe Coutinho Waxes Lyrical About Barcelona Teammates & Insists He Came to Win 'Big Titles'

Barcelona's £142m winter signing Philippe Coutinho has insisted he made the move from Liverpool to Catalonia to win 'big titles', while commenting on how he has adapted to life with his new team so far.

After a protracted transfer saga, Coutinho eventually made his dream move to Barcelona in January, becoming Barcelona's second transfer of over £100m after the summer deal for Ousmane Dembele.

The 25-year-old Brazil international, who is on the hunt for the first senior trophy of his career, hasn't quite hit the ground running in his new colours despite Barcelona's domestic dominance. However, speaking to 8tv's 'Fora de Joc' programme (via Marca) he was positive about his welcome in Barcelona.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

"Everyone knows that I wanted to come to Barcelona," he said. "It wasn't possible in the summer, but we worked so that it could be done in winter.

"I really want to win big titles, it was one of the reasons that made me sign for the club. I want to win as many as I can, I don't have preferences."

Coutinho also claimed he is happy to play anywhere for his new side and spoke highly of his new teammates, calling captain Andres Iniesta 'a genius', while claiming five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi still improves on a daily basis.

FEDERICO TARDITO/GettyImages

"Andres [Iniesta] is a genius, and anyone who plays with him will make them better," he revealed.

"I am enjoying my time together with him and also with Leo, for me they are idols.

"It seems incredible, but every day Messi gets better, and as a teammate I can only take advantage of my moments with him.

"I've learned a lot from everyone and I've tried to take advantage of everything they taught me.

"Valverde welcomed me in, and he is always seeking to improve the team's game, he talks a lot with players in training and corrects positioning, which is important."