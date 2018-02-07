Report Claims Bayern Star 'Will Force Real Madrid Move' as Club Plans Summer Squad Makeover

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is ready to force his way out of Bavaria this summer in an attempt to finally secure his dream move to Real Madrid.

The Polish striker hasn't shied away from admitting his aspirations of playing for the club in the past and after being linked with a move away from Munich last summer, Lewandowski looks set to end his eight-year spell in Germany.

According to reports from Marca, Lewandowski will push for his dream move to the Spanish capital when the transfer window reopens in a bid to solve Madrid's attacking problems, with the Polish striker scoring more goals than any Real Madrid player this season.

Real Madrid are also looking to shift out a number of regular first-team players when the summer transfer window opens as the club look to inject some life at the Santiago Bernabéu following an underwhelming campaign.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

It is believed that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale could all face the chop this summer to make way for some fresh faces at the Santiago Bernabéu.

It has also been suggested that the club could look to bring 17-year-old Vinícius Júnior to Madrid during the summer rather than leaving the Brazil Under-17 international to continue his development with Flamengo.

Los Blancos currently sit 19 points adrift of Barcelona in the league table, with a Champions League double header against Paris Saint-Germain not offering much hope of securing a third consecutive European title.