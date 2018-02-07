Report Claims Bayern Star 'Will Force Real Madrid Move' as Club Plans Summer Squad Makeover

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is ready to force his way out of Bavaria this summer in an attempt to finally secure his dream move to Real Madrid.

The Polish striker hasn't shied away from admitting his aspirations of playing for the club in the past and after being linked with a move away from Munich last summer, Lewandowski looks set to end his eight-year spell in Germany.

According to reports from Marca, Lewandowski will push for his dream move to the Spanish capital when the transfer window reopens in a bid to solve Madrid's attacking problems, with the Polish striker scoring more goals than any Real Madrid player this season.

Real Madrid are also looking to shift out a number of regular first-team players when the summer transfer window opens as the club look to inject some life at the Santiago Bernabéu following an underwhelming campaign.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

It is believed that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale could all face the chop this summer to make way for some fresh faces at the Santiago Bernabéu.

It has also been suggested that the club could look to bring 17-year-old Vinícius Júnior to Madrid during the summer rather than leaving the Brazil Under-17 international to continue his development with Flamengo.

Los Blancos currently sit 19 points adrift of Barcelona in the league table, with a Champions League double header against Paris Saint-Germain not offering much hope of securing a third consecutive European title.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters