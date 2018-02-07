Report Claims Conte's Chelsea Conflict Down to 9-Month Fight Over Transfer Policy

Antonio Conte's alleged infighting with Chelsea's hierarchy has been an ongoing saga since their Premier League triumph last May.

That is according to the Times, who have claimed that all has not been well inside the Blues' camp since the Italian led Chelsea to title success during his first season in charge.

The report states that Conte became 'drunk on success' after he landed a second English top flight trophy for the west Londoners in three seasons, and demanded that he be given a greater say over the club's recruitment policy.

His enquiry did not go down well with the likes of ex-technical director Michael Emenalo and director Marina Granovskaia, who are reported to have had run ins with Conte since and resulted in Emenalo leaving his post at Stamford Bridge.

Tempers have flared even more inside the corridors of power over Conte's public criticism over his team's inability to bring in transfer targets that he had insisted Chelsea needed to launch a stoic defence of their league crown during the summer window too.

Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci was the first casualty of Chelsea's refusal to back the 48-year-old over those he wished to bring to the capital, and Conte has only become more aggrieved with missing on other notable targets since.

Virgil Van Dijk, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Sandro, Romelu Lukaku and Fernando Llorente have all failed to be brought to the club while Conte has refused to back his superiors over their successful pursuits of Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri in the January transfer window.

Emenalo's departure has also led to Conte and Granovskaia butting heads on a much more regular basis, and assistant coach Carlo Cudicini has had to act as a go-between for the pair on numerous occasions to prevent hostilities rising further.

Conte, who only penned a new two-year deal with Chelsea after his title win, has come under fire for his side's poor form recently but there appears to be no immediate decision over sacking him.

Whether the ex-Juventus and Italian national team head coach leaves at the end of this term is up for debate but, with so much negativity surrounding the club lately, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him depart soon.

