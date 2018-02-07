How to Watch Schalke vs. Wolfsburg: DFB Pokal Live Stream, Game Info

How to watch Schalke vs. Wolfsburg in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals on Wednesday, February 7.

By Avi Creditor
February 07, 2018

Schalke and Wolfsburg both have hopes of lifting domestic silverware this season, but only one will advance to the DFB Pokal semifinals when they clash on Wednesday.

Both clubs eked their way into the quarterfinals, with Schalke edging Koln 1-0 and Wolfsburg requiring extra time to put away Nurnberg, eventually winning 2-0. In their one Bundesliga meeting this season, Schalke and Wolfsburg drew at the Veltins Arena, which is the site of Wednesday's match.

The winner will join Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in the final four along with the winner of Eintracht Frankfurt's clash vs. Mainz.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match via WatchESPN.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters