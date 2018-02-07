Schalke and Wolfsburg both have hopes of lifting domestic silverware this season, but only one will advance to the DFB Pokal semifinals when they clash on Wednesday.

Both clubs eked their way into the quarterfinals, with Schalke edging Koln 1-0 and Wolfsburg requiring extra time to put away Nurnberg, eventually winning 2-0. In their one Bundesliga meeting this season, Schalke and Wolfsburg drew at the Veltins Arena, which is the site of Wednesday's match.

The winner will join Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in the final four along with the winner of Eintracht Frankfurt's clash vs. Mainz.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match via WatchESPN.