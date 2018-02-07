Spurs Boss Pochettino Says Questions About Harry Kane's Future Can Only Be Answered by the Player

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane is happy at the club, but only the England international can respond to questions about his future.


Kane has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, with Real Madrid rumoured to be interested in bringing the 24-year-old to the Spanish. 


While speaking as a guest pundit, Everton forward Wayne Rooney has said recently that he believes the Tottenham star will want to leave the club in the next few years if they don't start winning silverware.


Speaking about Kane's future, Spurs boss Pochettino feels that despite his opinions on the player's future, only the striker knows what he wants to do. 

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

According to the Evening Standard, the 45-year-old said: "That [about his long-term future] is a question for him (Kane), not me. Of course, he wants to score goals and win titles but I cannot say anything more about this. 


"He is so happy here and he loves Tottenham but this is a personal question, regarding what he thinks and how he feels. I cannot answer for him."


Kane scored his 100th Premier League goal on Sunday as he struck a late penalty to secure a point for Tottenham in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. The striker has now scored 130 goals for the club in 197 appearances.

Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premeir League table and now face a big game on Saturday as they prepare to host north London rivals Arsenal in the league. Spurs are four points clear of the Gunners, who are in sixth. 

