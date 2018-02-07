Troy Deeney Escapes FA Punishment for Vulgar Goal Celebration During Win Over Chelsea

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Watford striker Troy Deeney won't be facing any punishment from the FA over his crude goal celebration after scoring against Premier League champions Chelsea on Monday.

The brutish forward scored the first goal of the 4-1 win over the Stamford Bridge side and celebrated by flipping his middle fingers while he ran across the surface of the pitch in glee.

After the match, Deeney claimed that his actions came as a result of the rife transfer speculation that arose during the January window. And the FA seem to have believed him.

"Obviously we have had a lot of transfer talk and transfer speculation," he explained. "I've kept quiet because I realise talking gets me in trouble. That was a case of letting everyone know I saw everything and I am still here."

While the FA won't be charging Deeney, he will be warned over his profane gesture.

"Watford's Troy Deeney will not face any formal action following his goal celebration during the game against Chelsea on Monday," an FA spokesman said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Video footage was referred to a panel of three former elite match officials, who were asked to consider independently whether it was a red card offence.

"The response was not unanimous, therefore no disciplinary action will follow. Nevertheless, the FA will write to the player and warn him as to his future conduct."

