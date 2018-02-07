Veteran Full-Back Patrice Evra Snubbed Everton as He Closes in on West Ham Move

Veteran full-back Patrice Evra has reportedly snubbed an offer to join Everton as he closes in on a move to West Ham, according to Sky Sports.

The 36-year-old arrived at the Rush Green training complex on Wednesday morning ahead of a free transfer to David Moyes' side.

Evra is said to favour a move to London over Liverpool and has opted against joining up with former teammate Wayne Rooney and manager Moyes at Goodison Park for that reason.

BREAKING: @Evra has arrived at @WestHamUtd’s training ground and is expected to sign for the club later today. #SSN pic.twitter.com/MkKa8mBesO — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 7, 2018

The former Manchester United defender - who spent eight years at Old Trafford - was released by Marseille in November; following a physical altercation with a supporter prior to a Europa League clash against Vitoria.

UEFA charged Evra for misconduct and banned him from their club competitions until June 2018. However, the ban only relates to UEFA tournaments and does not prevent him from playing in the Premier League.





The French international spent two-and-a-half-years at Juventus after leaving United in 2014 before signing an 18-month deal at the Orange Velodrome.

Evra's next Premier League outing will be his 380th appearance in England's top flight - a competition he's won five times as a Red Devil.