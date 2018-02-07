West Ham Target Reveals Ludicrous Reason Why Potential January Transfer Fell Through

West Ham’s attempt to sign Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker in January fell through due to an issue with money, the player confirmed in an interview this week.





The 22-year-old, in an interview with Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws that he was keen on the move to east London, stating that “West Ham seemed to me a good club to take the next step in my career.”

Leander Dendoncker in @hlnsport: “West Ham seemed to me a good club to take the next step in my career.” #whufc ⚒ (@PJCalcoen) pic.twitter.com/DDM3uDG95c — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) February 7, 2018

With both the player and his potential new club keen, it seems very surprising to learn that West Ham only offered around £13m for the Belgian.

Worse still, the deal would’ve included an instalment plan, the first of which would see Anderlecht paid a measly £4.4m, a deal that they quickly turned down.

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/GettyImages

It had been suggested earlier in the transfer window that West Ham boss David Moyes wasn’t that keen on Dendoncker, but with his contract up in the summer and rumours of the club not extending his current deal, it can be understood why the club could’ve gone around the Scot to get their man.

This also comes after January reports of West Ham trying to take Joe Allen to the London stadium, mirroring the capture of fellow former-Stoke player Marco Arnautovic in the summer.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Stoke didn’t want to have a repeat of the Arnautovic transfer, which severely impacted their performance this season, despite the offer of a West Ham record £25m bid on the table.