Aleksandar Mitrovic Reveals Deadline Day Switch to Fulham Was Thanks to Snapchat

Aleksandar Mitrovic has revealed how a Snapchat message from Fulham coach Slavisa Jokanovic was pivotal in pushing through a Deadline Day deal, in the most 2018 transfer ever.

The Newcastle forward claims the Cottagers manager called him on the morning of Deadline Day to enquire about his availability; at which point the Serbian international was headed for Anderlecht, according to the Times.

No food, four clubs and two jets . . . Mitrovic’s impossible deadline dayhttps://t.co/KMLeKjFduV — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) February 8, 2018

A few hours later and any potential deal with the Belgian champions had fallen through. Mitrovic - resigned to not getting a move - was scrolling through his phone when he saw a message from the Fulham boss on Snapchat.

The report claims that Mitrovic replied asking "How are you?" with Jokanovic jokingly replying that he was waiting for the Anderlecht negotiations to collapse. "It's your lucky day. The deal is broken" was the Serbian's response.

After more intensive discussions with the recruitment team - not involving Snapchat - the 23-year-old became a Fulham player later that evening.

Mitrovic, his shirt covered in mud, heads over to the Fulham fans to applaud them. He looked like he bloody loved being out playing again. Could be a season-changing signing — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) February 3, 2018

(You may also be interested in - Agent Reveals Newcastle Tried to Sign Feyenoord Striker Nicolai Jorgensen Last Month)

Jakanovic is said to be excited by the arrival of the Magpies' talisman, but also emphasised that previous issues regarding the player's discipline will not be tolerated at Craven Cottage:

"Slavisa has told me not to do stupid things, he says I have to put my passion into scoring goals, not to do some crazy tackles. I understand this and agree with him."