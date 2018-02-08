Arsenal's Europa League Tie With Ostersunds Potentially in Doubt Due to Heavy Snow

Swedish side Ostersunds giving free tickets away to supporters who help ground staff to clear their pitch of snow at the club's Jamtkraft Arena ahead of their Swedish cup tie against Trelleberg on Friday evening.

Forecasters predict more heavy snowfall for northern regions of the country prior to Arsenal's visit next week for the first leg of their Round of 32 tie in the Europa League, which could put the match with the Swedish side in jeopardy.

Forecasters predict more heavy snowfall for northern regions of the country prior to Arsenal's visit next week for the first leg of their Round of 32 tie in the Europa League, which could put the match with the Swedish side in jeopardy.

With temperatures expected to be minus nine by next Thursday the referee could be asked to delay the kick off by 24 hours to monitor the conditions.

Speaking to SunSport Ostersunds' English manager Graham Potter explained that life was initially tough especially adjusting to the elements of the Winter City: "There were some struggles in the first six months.

“When I arrived, it was January and it was minus 25 degrees. I quickly saw why it’s known as the Winter City.

“If it gets too cold in training the footballs freeze and it can become quite dangerous, so you are having to bring them back and forth from indoors.

The Gunners are already out of the FA Cup after losing to Championship side Nottingham Forest in the Third Round. Along with the Carabao Cup, the Europa League appears their best chance to salvaging some silverware this season and the opportunity to secure qualification for next season's Champions League if they fail to finish in the Premier League's top four.