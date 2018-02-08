Crystal Palace Face Goalkeeping Crisis as Julián Speroni Faces 8-Week Lay-Off With Knee Injury

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Crystal Palace's Premier League survival hopes have been dealt a further blow, after receiving the news that their veteran goalkeeper Julián Speroni has been ruled out of action for eight weeks with a knee injury.

As reported by the Sun, the 38-year-old picked up the knee injury during a training session earlier in the week, and tests have revealed that he faces at least two months on the sidelines. This leaves the Eagles with just one senior goalkeeper at their disposal - Welsh international Wayne Hennessey.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Palace failed to sign a goalkeeper in January, despite coming close to signing Getafe stopper Vicente Guaita. The Eagles were rumoured to have offered the La Liga side a particularly low sum of money for his services, given that his contract expires at the end of the season. The south Londoners may well be regretting their decision to stump up the necessary cash to sign the Spaniard.

The news of Speroni's injury comes in the wake of the news that Roy Hodgson will be without his star forward Wilfried Zaha for at least month, who picked up a knee injury in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with fellow relegation candidates Newcastle United. Palace currently sit 14th in the table - just three points off the bottom three in a tightly-packed group of teams.

Meanwhile, Palace captain Jason Puncheon has revealed that he's well on the way to recovery from his knee injury suffered against Manchester City on New Year's Eve. The 31-year-old has told fans that he is now able to walk without crutches, and should be free of his knee brace within six weeks. Puncheon is just one of nine first team players currently out of action.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters