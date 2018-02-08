Everton forward Wayne Rooney has claimed that Spurs and Arsenal will miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League this season - contending that Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool will seal the spots below Man City.

Speaking as pundit on Sky Sports, via the Metro, the former England captain made the bold claim when asked which teams he thought would qualify for next season's Champions League tournament - a cup which only the top four Premier League teams can qualify for. Rooney said: "I think Chelsea are a great team. I think they will make the top four definitely.

"I think obviously there seems to be a few issues with (Antonio) Conte but I’m sure they’ll get sorted out and they’ve got enough quality there to finish in the top four."

"You’d think so (that Manchester United will finish in the top four). It’s tight, Tottenham have come into it, Liverpool. ‘So it is going to be tight, two of those big six teams are going to miss out. I just think Chelsea, Man City, I fancy Liverpool and Man United."

Rooney's comments may come as a surprise to Premier League fans, as the Blues are currently in a dreadful run of form. Chelsea's 4-1 loss to Watford came off the back of a similarly dispiriting 3-0 thrashing by Bournemouth, a run which has seen the Conte's side win just five of their last Premier League matches.

Spurs meanwhile are in solid form - drawing 2-2 in their last match against Liverpool, and beating Man United in the match before. Arsenal appear to be rejuvenated since signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan from the Red Devils, with the Armenian ace providing three assists on his home debut for the Gunners.

While Man City look unstoppable at the top of the table, the battle for the top four spaces is likely to go down to the wire. Arsenal will be desperate to qualify for the Champions League next season after failing to do so in the previous campaign, while Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will know that his job is on the line should he fail to deliver.