Evra Promises to Bring His Winning Mentality to West Ham to Forge a New Era of Success

Patrice Evra officially sealed his return to football after securing a move to West Ham on Wednesday and the 36-year-old insisted he is as hungry as ever to forge a successful future with the Hammers.

Evra found himself cut adrift from the sport in November after Marseille terminated his contract after he kicked a fan in the head, despite his transgression the Premier League club offered a lifeline to the decorated defender.

I am back in the @premierleague! Thank you to everyone who supports me, so happy to sign for @WestHamUtd. I am now alive on @Twitter! pic.twitter.com/064gtTCZmB — Patrice Evra (@Evra) February 7, 2018

The 36-year-old is eager to show he still has what it takes to feature consistently at the highest level, where he can move towards a new successful future which leaves the past in the past.

With 22 trophies to his name, Evra knows what it takes to win and he promised the West Ham faithful that he still has something to prove, and that his winning mentality is here to stay.





He told the club's website: “I will bring my winning mentality in every game! Even in training and in the gym, in everything you do, you have to have that winning mentality.

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/GettyImages

“When you win one game, you must always think about the next one, so that’s what I will bring here. For me, winning is something normal. I will do my best to bring to my teammates that mentality and they already have it, because when you are a professional football you should have it.

“I can’t wait to help them win most of them games we play. For me, this is my adrenaline, this is really important for me so now I just want to challenge myself.





"People as ‘Why are you still playing? You have nothing to prove’ but every day you wake up, you have something to prove to yourself. That’s me."

With an alarmingly frequent use of the third person Evra said, when asked about his successful history in the Premier League: “I’m excited, but a lot of people talk about the past and the most important thing is the present.





"The Patrice Evra of Man United is done. Now is a new challenge, which is the Patrice Evra playing for West Ham. I am a very positive person, I love to be happy, smiling and laughing, but I always say the Patrice on social media is Patrice, but Patrice Evra is the one who is working hard."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Evra's time at Manchester United included a short stint under David Moyes, a manger he admits holds great respect for and is someone he is looking forward to repaying, but this time it will be at the London Stadium.

He added: "He is really glad to see me and I am the same. I like to work hard for the Club, because that’s the most important thing, but the manager is really important and I like to have a good relationship with every manager I play with.





“Even when I was in Manchester United, we had a great relationship and for me that will keep going on when I play for West Ham under him. I will just do the same. He trusts me and I trust him. Now, we can talk a lot but the most important thing is acting on the pitch."