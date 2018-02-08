Ex-Liverpool Star Robbie Fowler Claims Daniel Sturridge is 'One of the Best English Strikers'

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler had claimed that on-loan striker Daniel Sturridge is 'one of the best English strikers', and has praised him for seeking out game time by going on loan.

Sturridge signed for West Bromwich Albion on loan for the rest of the season as a way of getting game-time ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia, and Fowler believes that the striker has proven he can be one of the best in the country.

“Daniel’s still one of the best English strikers around, and has proven that over a number of years," the ex-Reds star told the Daily Star. “I know he’s had a tough time with injuries but I would never have a go at any player if they had done what he has.

“He is a proud man, he wants to play games, score goals. A fit and firing Daniel Sturridge is one of the top English strikers still."

Fowler has also praised Sturridge for going out and getting games at West Brom while his first team chances are limited at Anfield.

“If the team is playing well, scoring goals then there isn’t that much you can do. You have to bide your time, if that’s what you want to do, and hopefully you get a chance.

“You have to say good on him. He has put his hand up and wants to go out there and play. We know about Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who are all great players doing well. So it’s difficult for Daniel.

“Regardless of a World Cup he will want to be out there playing. That’s the type of player he is. You can’t knock him for that.”