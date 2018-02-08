Fiorentina v Juventus Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News and More

Juventus will travel to Florence on Friday hoping to return to first place in Serie A and put the pressure on current league leaders Napoli when they face 11th placed side Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

The Old Lady managed to beat Viola 1-0 in the reverse fixture at the Juventus Stadium in September courtesy of a Mario Mandzukic goal, and will be hoping for a similar result to carry on their recent great form and make it eight league wins in a row.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Classic Encounter

Fiorentina 4-2 Juventus (2013)

A sensational second-half comeback saw Fiorentina stun Juventus back in the 2013-2014 season. Goals by Carlos Tevez and Paul Pogba had put Juve firmly in control by the break, but a second-half hat trick by Giuseppe Rossi in addition to a goal by winger Joaquin saw Fiorentina win their first game at home against Juve for 15 years in a breathless encounter. Juve still ended up winning the league, while Fiorentina qualified for the Europa League by finishing in fourth place.





Key Battle





Federico Chiesa v Giorgio Chiellini





Chiesa was impressive in Fiorentina's last match away against Bologna, scoring and winning the Man of the match award in his side's 2-1 win. He will be up against it on Friday, however, as Juve have remarkably failed to concede a goal in each of their last six games in all competition. Veteran defender Chiellini is still one of Juve's most important players, and it will be interesting to see if bright young talent Chiesa can ruffle a few feathers against the 33 year old.

Team News

Juve midfielder Blaise Matuidi limped out of their 7-0 win over Sassuolo with a muscular problem, and will not be fit to play on Friday. The Old Lady will also be without Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa. Fiorentina's most important players should all be fit.

Prediction

Although the Champions League is looming, Juventus know they cannot afford to take their eye off the ball in Serie A, with their battle for the Championship with Napoli looking like it could go right to the wire. Fiorentina are a difficult side to predict at the moment, but are going to be up for this one, and will look to make life difficult for Juve.

The firepower of the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Mandzukic should mean that Juve squeak a win though.

Fiorentina 1-2 Juventus