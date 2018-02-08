Gunners Preparing Summer Swoop for Teenage Barcelona Star as Revenge for McGuane Loss

The two clubs have a history of deals with each other involving talented youngsters, and Arsenal are reportedly interested in stealing another bright prospect from Barcelona's academy this summer after losing one of their own in January to the Catalan club.

According to the Mirror, Barca's wonderkid Pablo Moreno is catching the eye of Arsenal scouts, and with his contract with the Catalan club set to expire at the end of the season, the Gunners may try to lure the 15-year-old to north London.

Arsenal managed to tempt Cesc Fabregas to join their youth academy from Barcelona when the Spaniard was just 16, and will be hoping that they can do something similar with Moreno, although other sources suggest that both Manchester United and Manchester City may also be interested in the striker.

Ben Radford/GettyImages

This comes after 19-year-old Marcus McGuane surprisingly joined Barca from Arsenal in January, with the teenager having already made an appearance for Barcelona B, and according to the Catalan newspaper SPORT, as reported by the Mirror, the youngster "has already generated many expectations."

Arsenal would dearly love to get payback by swooping for Moreno, who has played for Spain Under-16s and is the top scorer in his age group. Gunners fans could start to dream that the player could be their new Fabregas within a few years.