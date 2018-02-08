Inter Milan have reportedly won the race to land talented attacker Lautaro Martinez ahead of other interested parties such as Arsenal.

Italian Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter that Martinez was in Milan to finalize the terms of his contract with I Nerazzurri, with a release clause fee of £96m expected to be inserted into his contract.

As previously reported, the deal will set Inter back around £17m - a decent sized fee for current club Racing Club in his Argentinian homeland.

Lautaro Martinez all'Inter, tutto confermato anche dal presidente Blanco: lavori in corso sulla clausola rescissoria, ci sarà e va ancora definita nel dettaglio, può essere anche superiore a 110 milioni 🇦🇷 #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2018

The likes of Real Madrid and Roma had also been linked with possible swoops for the highly-rated striker, but Inter appear to have snuck in underneath all of their noses to poach the 20-year-old for themselves.

Martinez is expected to pen a five-year deal with the Serie A side upon completing his switch from South America to Europe and, given how he has hit the ground running already this season, it's no surprise to see him in such hot demand.

The forward has plundered seven goals in eight appearances for Racing Club already this term - an even more frightening statistic given that he spent the opening weeks of the campaign out injured with a broken metatarsal.

Martinez has also produced on the international stage for his nation of birth, with seven goals registered in 13 Under-20 caps to further underline just how talented he truly is.

Martinez was rumored to be on the verge of a sensational move to Atletico Madrid in December, with talks at an advanced stage before the plug was seemingly pulled on the deal.

It now seems likely that he will ply his trade in Italy's top flight, and if Inter can secure his signature on an official basis then it will be a huge coup for Luciano Spalletti's men given the level of interest in Martinez.

Martinez would link up with compatriot Mauro Icardi at Inter if he signs on the dotted line, and no doubt he will learn a thing or two from the prolific striker.