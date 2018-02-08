Italian Report Claims Napoli Boss Sarri Is 'Ready to Stay' at Club Despite Chelsea & Arsenal Links

Reports from Italy have claimed that Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is preparing to commit his future to the Serie A high-flyers, despite ongoing interest from Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal.

As reported by Italian television network Rai Sport, via Calico Mercato, Sarri will spurn the opportunity for a move to the Premier League, and instead open contract talks with the club board. The 59-year-old has been in charge at the Stadio San Paolo for 2015, racking up an impressive 67% win record. However, Sarri is yet to win a major trophy with I Ciucciarelli.

2⃣1⃣ match-days at the top end of the table 👏

1⃣4⃣ of those out on our own👍

⚽ #BeneventoNapoli 0-2

🇮🇹 #SerieATIM

💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/NLu3Ql1nyS — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) February 4, 2018

Napoli have emerged as title-contenders in what has been a thrilling season in the Italian top-tier so far, with the Southern side going toe-to-toe with the current champions Juventus for much of the campaign. Sarri's side's 2-0 victory over Benevento last weekend saw them remain top of the table by one point, as the thrilling two-horse race relentlessly tears on.





Having had a fairly underwhelming managerial career before joining Napoli, Sarri will be desperate to win some major silverware before he retires. With the future of Chelsea's Antonio Conte and Arsenal's Arsène Wenger unclear, it's unsurprisingly that the Londoners had both pondered a potential move for a manager renowned for grinding out important results.

In other news, Chelsea's ongoing struggles in the Premier League have reportedly see the Blues take drastic measures - with ex-Barcelona manager Luis Enrique reportedly being lined up as Conte's replacement. Chelsea's 4-1 loss to Watford is rumoured to have been the last straw for the Blues' board, and a bad result against West Brom next week could seal Conte's fate.

Conte has arguably had a tricky task on his hands this season, as the Chelsea board have continued with their policy of loaning the youngsters across the globe - while failing to sign enough replacements. Much in the manner of José Mourinho's last stint at the club, it is likely that Conte will wait to be pushed rather than jump, thus securing a lucrative compensation package.