Kasper Schmeichel Hails New Leicester Boss Claude Puel After Improved Recent Results

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Leicester City were scrutinised when Frenchman Claude Puel first arrived at the King Power Stadium in October.

However, Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has hailed the Frenchman's positive impact on the 2015/16 Premier League champions.

Speaking to the Leicester Mercury, the Denmark international reflected on the impact Puel has had since his arrival and stated that, although Leicester are still a work in progress, the improvement is clear to see.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Schmeichel believes the Foxes have made improvements and taken strides forward in recent months under Puel. He also believes they should have more points than they have gained under the former Southampton manager.

He said: “The last two months apart from the Manchester City game we can look back and say we could have 10 more points and we lost points where we think we could have done better, that is a positive, but it is a work in progress."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Schmeichel also believes they will get better, stating Leicester are still getting used to playing the football Claude Puel wants them to play.

The Dane added: “It is a style of play we are getting used to. Taking this game [loss against Everton] out of the equation, we do seem to be having more control in games and taking a pass extra before going for the killer pass. 

"That was the kind of thing we had been doing well but we let ourselves down with that against Everton.” 


This spell of good football will surely have a positive influence on the Leicester camp, despite the absence of Riyad Mahrez, with the Foxes comfortably in eighth place in the Premier League table heading into Saturday's clash with runaway English top flight leaders Manchester City. 

