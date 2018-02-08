Liverpool Ace Firmino Revels in Manager's Praise But Insists He Is 'Never Happy'

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Liverpool's in-form forward Roberto Firmino has expressed his delight at his manager Jürgen Klopp branding him as world class, but insisted he is never satisfied with his own performance.

In an interview with Liverpool's official website, Firmino was asked for his opinion over Klopp's recent comments claiming he's a world class talent. The tenacious Brazilian admitted he was pleased with his manager's assessment, but suggested he can still improve.

“I am never happy – I always want more from myself,” Firmino said. “That will not stop until I’ve finished my playing career. I dream aloud and I want more and more from myself.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

“I always enjoy scoring for my team and I always plan to do my best and try and help the team with goals.

“That [Klopp's praise] makes me very happy because I am know I am helping the team when I score. I intend to score as many goals as I can to continue helping us to win.”

"Although I don’t follow much on social media, every time I read or listen to these nice comments, I feel a very privileged person.

"But I do not allow these kind of comments to go to my head; I want to give more and more in the next match.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher also dished out some praise for the former Hoffenheim man, contending that his performances have been a 'revelation' for the Reds. 

Carragher said (also speaking to the Reds' official website): "Firmino has been a revelation this season. 

"I actually think he is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League. He has always been Liverpool’s number one striker but what he has been adding is the goals. He can actually match up to the other strikers now goals-wise and still bring all the other stuff that he brings.


"Without a doubt, Firmino is helping Salah too. He is very clever with his passing and his movement drags people out of position as well. 


"He comes towards the ball and that opens up the space for Salah to make that penetrating diagonal run in behind that space between the full-back and the centre-back. It is a great combination for Liverpool."

