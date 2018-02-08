Liverpool Installed as Favourites to Land Isco as Real Prepare to Surprisingly Offload Playmaker

Real Madrid are ready to cut their losses and sell Isco - and Liverpool are set to pounce for the talented playmaker.

Spanish news publication AS has claimed that Zinedine Zidane's first act of the summer will be to let Isco leave if the latter is retained as Los Blancos boss past this season.

That has led to the Daily Mirror tipping Liverpool to move to the head of the queue in any perceived race for the 25-year-old, with Jurgen Klopp apparently eyeing Isco as a ready made replacement for the departed Philippe Coutinho.



According to journalist Josep Pedrerol, Zidane's faith in Isco's ability to drive his team forward has diminished in recent times and the French legend could opt to cash in on the former Malaga wonderkid if his performances don't improve.

He said: "Isco was deemed to be more of a pivotal player than the Colombian but has had a discreet and underwhelming season so far.





"Zidane is a huge admirer of Isco's style of play and what he can offer the team and for this reason opted to keep faith in the player deeming that he would be instrumental in the creative play of the side.

"After a discreet season so far, Zidane feels let down by the player and as things currently stand will request that the club offload the player in the summer transfer market should the French coach remain on the Santiago Bernabeu bench next season.".

It is unclear if those comments is the opinion officially held by Zidane, but it would be seemingly mad to see Zidane let Isco leave given how highly rated the Spain international is by those thought to be interested in him.

As it stands, Liverpool could end up profiting from Real's desire to part ways with Isco and they would pull off a huge coup if they managed to land his signature ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Isco has bagged 40 goals and 51 assists in 222 Real appearances over the past four-and-a-half seasons.

