Liverpool's Hopes of Holding onto Emre Can Dwindling as Juve Send Delegation to Watch Star

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Liverpool's small glimmer of hope in their quest to keep hold of Emre Can are diminishing rapidly as Juventus are increasingly confident of securing a pre-contractual agreement with the Germany international. 

The 24-year-old sees his contract at Anfield expire in the summer and having been resistant to agree to new terms at the club Can is now able to sign a pre-contract with any club outside of the Premier League. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

And he appears to be Turin bound, according to the Mirror, as the Serie A giants have not only sounded out his representatives and tabled a tantalising offer but they also sent a delegation to watch Can in action last week.

Despite being well aware of the interest from the reigning Italian champions, Liverpool have remained hopeful of convincing the former Bayer Leverkusen man that he can have a bright future on Merseyside. 

The longstanding contract saga reportedly stems from disagreements over the structure and terms of the deal tabled by Liverpool, making it increasingly likely that Can's four-year spell at the club will come to an end at the conclusion of the season. 

Meanwhile, with Mohamed Salah setting the Premier League alight on his return to the English top flight - 27 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions - Liverpool look to have another battle on their hands as rumours have been circulating of Real Madrid's interest in the Egyptian.

However, when Salah was pressed on if he would one day like to make the move to Spain, he told Marca: "At the moment I am here [Liverpool]. I want to concentrate on my team and finish the season very well."

