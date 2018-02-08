Man Utd on Red Alert as Monaco Star Fabinho Admits It's Time for a 'New Challenge'

Manchester United have been put on red alert after apparent target Fabinho admitted he is ready to leave Monaco.

The talented utility man has fuelled talk of a move to the Premier league after he told Lancenet (h/t Metro) that he was need of a 'new challenge' after almost three seasons at Stade Louis II.

His comments will have piqued the interest of United, and other top flight clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City, who were touted as potential destinations for Fabinho last summer.

The Brazil international has been a vital cog in the Monaco team under Leonardo Jardim over the past 18 months - even helping them to secure the Ligue 1 title last term - but Fabinho feels that it is time to depart and start the next chapter in his career.

He said: "My time with Monaco was good, but I feel my time here is coming to an end.

"I know that that the club’s vision is to try to finish second and qualify for the Champions League, without counting on big-name players, but on young players.

I really want to believe these Fabinho rumors but I won’t let myself get gassed over it. Fabinho would be the perfect target for Manchester United with him being so versatile from DM/CDM/RB. Wouldn’t need to buy a RB, phase out Valencia; Fabinho/TFM. — Juve Assassinn™️ (@SSIIIIUUUU) February 7, 2018

"I believe I have gone through this process. I arrived as an unknown, I made my name at the club, won things — but maybe I need a new challenge."

Fabinho was hotly tipped to make a switch to England last July as United and Chelsea posted major interest in the 24-year-old following his extraordinary exploits for Monaco during the 2016/17 campaign.

Who on the Chelsea board went and scouted Monaco, saw Fabinho play with Bakayoko and thought; let’s sign the this one? Club run by idiots. — CarefreeDaily (@CarefreeDailyFC) February 5, 2018

However, Jardim blocked Fabinho from leaving after the sanctioned the sale of a number of key players such as Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva.

Surprisingly, Fabinho revealed last month that it was, in fact, Monaco's fierce rivals PSG who he almost joined ahead of the Premier League giants, but it remains to be seen if they harbour hopes of landing him this coming summer.

United's own interest in Fabinho appeared to have cooled, but his flexibility in being able to play in the centre of midfield and at right-back could sway Jose Mourinho into reigniting his desire to bring the ex-Rio Ave starlet to Old Trafford.

