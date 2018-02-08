Napoli Ace Jorginho's Agent Claims Client Won't Join Man Utd Because it 'Rains Too Much' There

Napoli midfielder Jorginho's agent has told Italian radio that the talented Italian won't join Manchester United this summer - citing the city's reputation for persistent rainfall as a key reason behind the snub.

Speaking on Italian network Radio Crc, via the Metro, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos was quizzed on the 26-year-old's future beyond the end of the season, and claimed that he has no intention of leaving the Serie A league leaders any time soon. Santos said:

"Jorginho is fine, he’s always at Napoli’s disposal. He’s fine with (Mauricio) Sarri, he plays his role and he’s happy.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"On Saturday I will be at the San Paolo stadium, a very important match awaits us, we hope Fiorentina will succeed in getting a result against Juventus. Right now I’m just here to see the Lazio game, we’re not talking about a (contract) renewal yet because we want to focus on the league.

"From June he’ll have two years on his contract and maybe we’ll start discussing it then, it’s pointless messing with his head,’ he added. ‘The contract isn’t expiring any time soon, there’s time. He’s happy in Napoli, Jorginho is happy and the city is very beautiful."

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

When asked whether his client would consider a move to either Man Utd or Man City, Santos seemed to doubt the chances of a potential deal, citing the whether as a key factor. Santos stated:

"(Would Jorginho join) Manchester United or Manchester City? When you’re playing for the Serie A leaders it’s only logical that important teams will ask for updates: for example on the length of the contract. I’m glad to come here (to Naples) too, it’s a very Brazilian climate. In Manchester it rains too often!"

Napoli currently lead Juventus by one point at the top of the table, in what looks set to be a thrilling two-horse race that will go down to the wire.

Juve have won the last six league titles in a row, but Napoli's impressive season has seen them finally provide the challenge for the trophy that neutral fans of the Italian top tier have been crying out for.

Meanwhile, United's quest to find a successor to veteran midfielder Michael Carrick has hit further problems - with reports suggesting that Manchester City are close to agreeing terms with one of their top targets: Shakhtar Donetsk's midfielder Fred. However, With a fine fortune at their disposal, the Red Devils should have no trouble in signing a top quality option next summer.



