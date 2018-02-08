Robert Lewandowski Grows Tired of Hearing Real Madrid Transfer Rumors

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has continually been linked to Real Madrid for transfer windows on end.

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has endured lots of speculation over his future in recent times, as well as rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid. And he seems to be growing tired of it all.

Recent reports claim that the forward has asked that his agents open talks with interested clubs, including Real of course, as he is frustrated with life at Bayern's Allianz Arena.

However, the Poland international has now rubbished those reports and insists that he has no idea where they stem from.

"I know this situation very well, I hear this speculation every year," Lewandowski told reporters, via German outlet Bild this week.

“These rumors do not interest me and I will not say anything more."

"I have no idea [where the reports have come from]," he added. “I did not hear that they [agent Cezary Kucharski and Real Madrid] were talking. I think that's another piece of speculation."

As much as the rumors may annoy him, Lewandowski will continue to be the subject of transfer speculation, with Los Blancos keen on signing another world-class attacker in the summer.

"I don't have to say anything to every bit of nonsense," he was quoted as saying back in September when quizzed over rumors of a January switch to the Bernabeu. 

The striker, 29, is contracted to Bayern until 2021 and seems to be keen on honoring his deal with the club. But as long as Madrid keep showing interest, he'll just have to put up with all of the talk.

