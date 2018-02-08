Ronaldo Hints Dip in Form for Inter Star Mauro Icardi Is Due to Real Madrid Interest

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Brazil legend and former Inter star Ronaldo has suggested that Mauro Icardi has been caught in two minds following a reported offer from Spanish giants Real Madrid, as the 24-year-old has been a been a shadow of his former self in recent weeks.

The Argentina international has mirrored Inter's dip in form as one goal in his last five games have been matched by nine games without a win for the Serie A side, plummeting the Nerazurri to fourth place and out of contention for the Scudetto.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has regularly affirmed his loyalty to Inter but - having been subject to rumours of interest from Madrid and elsewhere in the last year - Icardi could have had his head turned by the prospect of moving abroad. 

Ronaldo told Sky Sports Italia, via Football Italia: “I’m convinced that Icardi is happy at Inter, as was I happy at Inter too, even though I suffered from a lot of injuries and the goodbye wasn’t the one I wanted.

“I don’t know much about the transfer market, but I think a lot of clubs want Icardi. Going to Real  is every footballer's dream, but I don’t know if it is his.”

The uncertainty surrounding Icardi's form and future will do little to ease the worries coming out of Inter's camp who are a measly point ahead of fifth-placed Roma in a congested race to a Champions League berth come the end of the season - a competition the Italian side have not been a part of since season 2011/12. 

It is a stark contrast to the situation Inter found themselves at the start of the season as a 16-game unbeaten streak had many dreaming of the title, including Ronaldo.

He added: "It seemed like it was going to be our year. Seriously, you have to be on the inside to evaluate but looking at the league from the outside this really seemed like the right year.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

“The fans were having fun for a while - even if they always want results first - and I was really content with the way things were going. Compared to last year Inter have improved and they’ll improve again, so they have to do everything to return to the Champions League.


“They’ve been missing from it for too long and it’s a necessary step to relaunch, in Italy and especially in Europe.

“You can’t question everything, every time, every year: the players, the Coach. You have to believe in a project, you have to give it time to work."

Inter's next opportunity to end their winless streak comes against Bologna on Sunday, three points which could prove all the difference as Roma host the league's cellar dwellers on the same evening. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters