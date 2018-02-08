Swansea Star 'Takes Inspiration' From Harry Kane's Past Experience on Loan & Targets World Cup Place

Swansea loanee Tammy Abraham has admitted to taking inspiration from the journey of the Premier League's leading goalscorer Harry Kane, as he prepares to battle his way into the England squad for the World Cup this summer.

The 20-year-old has followed up his loan stint with Bristol City last term with a season long switch to the Liberty Stadium from Chelsea, and after a blistering start to life in Wales - scoring five goals in his first ten games - Abraham has since failed to score a league goal or make a Premier League appearance in 2018.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The player he is looking to emulate on his way to a regular first-team role is none other than Tottenham's leading man Kane, and the 24-year-old is a prime example of how successive loan spells can forge a successful career in the top flight.

Kane - who scored his 100th Premier League goal last week - spent time on loan with Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester before being given a chance to shine with Spurs.

Abraham hopes he can learn from Kane's journey, and told BBC Sport: "He [Kane] is a player I have always looked up to and he is one of the greatest strikers. It gives me confidence that there is a light at the end of every tunnel, so it encourages me to keep pushing and try my best."

With Abraham's early season form earning him two senior England caps in friendlies against Brazil and Germany, the 20-year-old has been given a taste of representing his country at the highest level and after netting a brace in the Swans' 8-1 FA Cup thrashing over Notts County, he hopes a return to form can take him to Russia in the summer.

He said: "After the two games he [Southgate] said, 'It is going to be tough at Swansea, because of the [league] position you are in. He said just go there and work as hard as you can, believe in yourself and hopefully get the team out of the mess [they are in].

"I just have to stay focused and keep believing in myself and hope chances come. I would obviously love to go to the World Cup, I have to keep proving myself and that's what I am willing to do."

Abraham will need to earn a quick recall to Swansea' league side in their 12 remaining games if he is to stake a serious claim for a seat on the plane to Russia.