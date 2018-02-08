Xavi Declares PSG Will Topple Real Madrid as They are a Team Made to Win the Champions League

Barcelona legend Xavi has tipped Paris Saint-Germain to come through their encounter with reigning Champions League holders Real Madrid unscathed as he believes Unai Emery's side have been perfectly constructed to win the European Cup.

The Parisians are deserved favourites heading into last 16 clash against Zinedine Zidane's men - who have stumbled through the season to find themselves 19 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona - according to the former Spain midfielder.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Real Madrid's bid to win a historic Champions League title for three consecutive years will be put through a stern test when they face a high flying PSG side on Wednesday, who have lost just three times this season.

Four time Champions League winner, Xavi explained that while he anticipated Real Madrid to rise to the occasion, PSG remained favourites to progress to the quarter-final stage of the competition.

In an interview with French radio station RMC, via FourFourTwo, Xavi said: "I think PSG are a spectacular team that are made to win the Champions League.

Even with Real Madrid poor form in the La liga race, PSG still no match for them.



Real Madrid are very different when it comes to UCL especially now it's their only hope. — Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) February 3, 2018

"But it is not good to face Madrid at the moment. It will be a very strong tie, although I think the favourite is PSG, because of their form. This is a semi-final, not last 16. There was no luck in the draw.

"Everyone knows that Madrid has the DNA of victory and more in this competition. Sooner or later, PSG will win the Champions League.

"But Madrid will show their best in the Champions League because, as I said, they have the DNA of the victories, especially in the Champions League. PSG is more favoured, but I am sure that Real will show their best."

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Real Madrid will host the first leg of the tie on Wednesday before the Parc des Princes stages the second leg on March 6.

(You may also be interested in Xavi Lauds Barcelona's New Identity as He Admits Burning Desire to Manage the Club Remains)