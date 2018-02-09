Alderweireld Reveals Spurs 'Have a Plan' to Stop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in North London Derby

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has revealed his side have come up with a plan to subdue the threat of Arsenal's new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners broke their transfer record on Deadline Day to land the Gabonese striker from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, with Spurs' Belgian centre back wary of the threat he will pose to his side.

"He’s very quick, he’s a good finisher, he has it all," Alderweireld said, as quoted by the Metro. "He is in a good moment now as well so it’s going to be very difficult to beat him but I think we will be ready for it."





Alderweireld went on to acknowledge that his teammates will need to be savvy in the way they approach stopping Aubameyang, suggesting that nullifying his movement will prove key to stopping the prolific goalscorer.





"You have to work your mind. One against one, on the same line, he will beat you, so you have to be very clever, you have to read the situation and try to beat him with your head."

The 28-year old has recently returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, after suffering a serious hamstring tear against Real Madrid in the Champions League back in November.

He played the full 90 minutes against League Two minnows Newport County in Spurs' FA Cup fourth round replay on Wednesday, coming through unscathed in what will be seen as a major boost for Mauricio Pochettino's side ahead of a hectic end to the season.