Angel Di Maria Reveals He Came Close to Joining 'the World's Best' Messi at Barcelona Last Summer

By 90Min
February 09, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria has revealed that he came close to linking up with international teammate Lionel Messi at Barcelona this summer, before the deal fell through. 

Ahead of the beginning of this campaign the 29-year-old was heavily linked with a move back to Spain following his exit in 2014, but this time to Catalonia rather than Madrid. 

The speculation came after the arrivals of both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, with it expected that the ex-Manchester United man would find it hard to break into Unai Emery's squad. 

However, despite what looked an arduous challenge, Di Maria has been able to record 21 starts across all competitions for PSG this season, and currently finds himself in a prosperous run of form, netting four goals in his past four games - with a hat-trick coming during his side's last outing - as well as providing six assists so far this term.


But, the Argentine has since revealed that things may well have been different this season if his proposed move to Barcelona had been completed, something which was close, but in the end, not forthcoming. 

"I was close to Barcelona, but in the end, it wasn't possible", the winger told TyC Sports, as quoted by Spanish news outlet Marca.

"I started 2018 on a good foot, though, and I am really happy. I like assisting goals more than scoring them."

If Di Maria had secured his switch to Ernesto Valverde's outfit, he would have been afforded the chance to play alongside fellow countryman Messi, someone who he believes is the best player in the world, despite winning both La Liga and the Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo. 

"Messi is always the best, he's the best every year", he added. "Cristiano Ronaldo's a special player, but Messi's from another planet. There are no words to describe Messi, he always surprises you." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now