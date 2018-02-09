Angel Di Maria Reveals He Came Close to Joining 'the World's Best' Messi at Barcelona Last Summer

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria has revealed that he came close to linking up with international teammate Lionel Messi at Barcelona this summer, before the deal fell through.

Ahead of the beginning of this campaign the 29-year-old was heavily linked with a move back to Spain following his exit in 2014, but this time to Catalonia rather than Madrid.

The speculation came after the arrivals of both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, with it expected that the ex-Manchester United man would find it hard to break into Unai Emery's squad.

Angel Di Maria's last seven games:



Goal

Assist

Goal

Goal

Goal

Assist

Goal

Goal



🔥 pic.twitter.com/G133tZ2uOk — bet365 (@bet365) February 6, 2018

However, despite what looked an arduous challenge, Di Maria has been able to record 21 starts across all competitions for PSG this season, and currently finds himself in a prosperous run of form, netting four goals in his past four games - with a hat-trick coming during his side's last outing - as well as providing six assists so far this term.





But, the Argentine has since revealed that things may well have been different this season if his proposed move to Barcelona had been completed, something which was close, but in the end, not forthcoming.

"I was close to Barcelona, but in the end, it wasn't possible", the winger told TyC Sports, as quoted by Spanish news outlet Marca.

🔴🔵 FC Barcelona 🔴🔵



Top of La Liga

19 points clear of Real Madrid.

Still unbeaten in La Liga.

Through to CDR final.

Philippe Coutinho's debut goal.

Domestic Double is *almost* done.



All this in Valverde's first season 👏. pic.twitter.com/TGJ3A3IClp — MS. (@ManLiikeMessi) February 8, 2018

"I started 2018 on a good foot, though, and I am really happy. I like assisting goals more than scoring them."

If Di Maria had secured his switch to Ernesto Valverde's outfit, he would have been afforded the chance to play alongside fellow countryman Messi, someone who he believes is the best player in the world, despite winning both La Liga and the Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Messi is always the best, he's the best every year", he added. "Cristiano Ronaldo's a special player, but Messi's from another planet. There are no words to describe Messi, he always surprises you."