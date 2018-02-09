Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bayern Munich welcome Schalke 04 to the Allianz Arena this Saturday with Domenico Tedesco's side looking to cause an upset and bolster their chances of qualifying for the Champions League this season.

Two lapses in concentration from Ralf Fährmann saw a relegation-threatened SV Werder Bremen claim all three points against Schalke last week, something which have given the club more motivation to cause an upset this weekend in Bavaria.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash.

Classic

Encounter

With Schalke looking to secure their highest Bundesliga finish since the 2013/14, let's have a look back at when the Royal Blues travelled to the Allianz Arena during the season where they reached the top three in the league table.





It took just three minutes for Austrian full-back David Alaba to find the back of the net, with Arjen Robben doubling the hosts lead on the 15-minute mark.





Bayern then turned their comfortable position into a cruising one when Mario Mandžukić's header and another left-footed strike from Robben saw the Bavian's go 4-0 going into half-time.





Although Rafinha's own-goal after the restart, which the creative Jefferson Farfán claimed his seventh assist of the season from, threatened a heroic Schalke comeback, Robben completed his hattrick with just over 10 minutes to go to round off a dominant performance from Pep Guardiola's side.

Key Battle





Robert Lewandowski vs Thilo Kehrer

Although the inclusion of Robert Lewandowski in a 'key battles' section for Bayern Munich may not come as a surprise - he is the best striker in Germany after all - some of you may be wondering just who Schalke's Thilo Kehrer is.





The German U21 captain is one of the most highly rated Bundesliga youngsters there is and looks set to fight with the likes of Waldemar Anton and Timo Baumgartl for a long-term place in the senior national team.





After Matija Nastasić was sent off during Schalke's calamitous 2-1 defeat to Werder Bremen, experienced Brazilian centre-back Naldo will be relying on the quality of Kehrer to help keep Lewandowski quiet on Saturday.





However, with 18 goals in 20 Bundesliga games this season, the Polish striker will prove to be a handful for Schalke's inexperienced, albeit talented, defender.

Team News

Bayern Munich could be missing their beloved Raumdeuter on Saturday after Thomas Müller injured himself in a DFB-Pokal match against Paderborn.





The 28-year-old could join the likes of Thiago Alcântara and Manuel Neuer on the sidelines, however, Javi Martínez should return to the Bayern squad this weekend.





For Schalke, only Pablo Insua and Weston McKennie are missing through injury, while the aforementioned Nastasić is suspended.

Potential Bayern Munich Starting Lineup: Ulreich, Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba, Vidal, Tolisso, James, Robben, Ribéry, Lewandowski







Potential Schalke 04 Stating Lineup: Fährmann, Stambouli, Kehrer, Naldo, Schöpf, Oczipka, Meyer, Goretzka, Bentaleb, Pjaca, Burgstaller

Prediction

Despite their impressive performances under Domenico Tedesco this season, last weeks defeat to Werder Bremen could prove to be a real blow to Schalke's confidence.





Coupled with the unstoppable form of Jupp Heynckes' Bayern, three points should be staying in Bavaria this weekend.





Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Schalke 04