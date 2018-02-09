Dortmund Star Christian Pulisic Refuses to Rule Out Manchester United Move After Admitting Interest

Manchester United have been boosted should they look to approach Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic after the American star revealing he was a fan of the club growing up, while seemingly also failing to rule out the idea of a move at some point.

In their ongoing search for a winger - the club ultimately failed to land Ivan Perisic last summer - United have been increasingly linked with 19-year-old Pulisic in recent months.

Matthew Stockman/GettyImages

The Pennsylvania-born prodigy has also been reported to be a Liverpool target stretching back to 2016, with Jurgen Klopp's mutual ties to Dortmund a convenient link to the Reds.

Yet it would appear that given a choice, Pulisic might prefer to join United.

"I was definitely a big fan," he told ESPN this when asked about the Old Trafford gossip.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

And while he understandably pledged his immediate allegiance to Dortmund, Pulisic seemed to hint that he would be interested in a move to United in the future.

"Of course, right now I am under contract with Dortmund and I'm not looking around or doing anything like that so I'm very focused there," he said. :But, yeah, it's cool to hear all this stuff!"

Having starred at youth level back home in the United States, Pulisic made the switch to Europe around five months after his 16th birthday. Within a few months he was already playing for Dortmund's Under-19 team and made his first-team debut at the age of 17.

The player established himself as a first-team regular ahead of the 2016/17 campaign, and has already played over 80 senior games in his career to date - he won't turn 20 until September.

Although eligible to represent Croatia, Pulisic has been a full United States international since 2016 and already has 20 senior games and nine goals under his belt. He will not, however, be at this summer's World Cup after the American team failed to qualify.