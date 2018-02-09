Juventus can provisionally go into first place in Serie A if it can overcome Fiorentina on the road in a Friday league clash.

Juventus enters the matchweek trailing Napoli by one point, with both clubs on a bright run of form. Fiorentina, meanwhile, just snapped a four-game winless streak with a victory over Bologna and will be hoping to make it two wins in a row at the expense of the Bianconeri.

Juventus is expected to be without Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Douglas Costa for the match, which puts more pressure on Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic to deliver in the attack.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.