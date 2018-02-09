Inter Challenge Premier League Trio in Race for Lazio Contract Rebel De Vrij

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij is subject to interest from three Premier League clubs, as well as Serie A giants Inter.

Liverpool have been widely linked with a move for 26-year-old de Vrij, with Klopp reportedly seeing him as a long-term defensive partner for £75m signing Virgil van Dijk.

Altra vittoria importante verso nostro obbiettivo⚽️ #LAZIOchievo #5-1 pic.twitter.com/KxHHSxi2kg — Stefan de Vrij (@Stefandevrij) January 21, 2018

However, Italian outlet Il Messaggero (via TalkSPORT) report that they now face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for the defender's signature.

Dutch defender de Vrij is out of contract with Lazio at the end of the season, and was been given permission to leave the club from Lazio president Claudio Lotito back in December. Such news has alerted several teams to his potential availability on a free transfer in the summer.

There has been plenty of confusion in the media regarding de Vrij's contract situation. Conflicting reports have emerged over the past few months suggesting he has or has not signed a new contract with the Serie A club.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

The aforementioned Italian report suggest that it is likely the defender will put pen to paper on a new contract with Lazio before the summer, although such claims have previously been disputed by other outlets.

There is further interest in the defender, with Mundo Deportivo (via Football Italia) claiming that Inter have already 'opened talks' with Lazio over a move for de Vrij. Inter are reportedly willing to 'sell their best players' this summer, with Stefan de Vrij seen as the ideal replacement for Slovakian defender Milan Škriniar.

After making 151 appearances for Dutch outfit Feyenoord, 6ft 2in de Vrij joined Lazio in 2014, for whom he has made a further 86 appearances. He has also picked up 31 caps for his country.