Mohamed Salah's Former Roma Teammate Claims Red Hot Forward Won't Stay at Liverpool for Long

According to AS Roma striker Diego Perotti, Liverpool's Egyptian winger and talisman Mohamed Salah won't last long at Anfield before moving on from the Merseyside outfit.

So far, Salah has been one of the best players in the Europe this season, netting 28 goals across all competitions, breaking Fernando Torres and Daniel Sturridge's joint record to become the quickest Liverpool player to score 20 Premier League goals in the process.

Since his departure from Roma in the summer of 2017, the Giallorossi have struggled to replace Salah, with Perotti full of praise for the Egyptian winger.

As reported by KingFut, he said: “He is a difficult player to find because he scored a lot of goals, but he is also very quick.

“We are sorry for his departure, we try not to miss him, but it is not easy. I do not think it will last for long at Liverpool. He will be on the move because the big clubs will come calling for him.”

Since his return to the Premier Leage with Liverpool, Salah's performances have garnered a great deal of attention from Europe's super-clubs, with Real Madrid allegedly ready to table a summer bid to try and pry the 25-year-old away from the Reds.

However, for now Salah has confirmed he is happy at Liverpool, stating in an interview: “I’m happy scoring goals for the club I supported as a kid – that’s all that matters.





“We want to push ourselves to win something. For us, for the fans and for the club. That is and always will be our target. A trophy.”

Liverpool's next game comes against Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday, with a win imperative for the Reds should they look to keep the pressure on the other team's pressing them for their place in the top four.