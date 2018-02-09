Napoli Star 'Suffers Fractured Kneecap' During Training in Devastating Blow on Path Back to Fitness

Napoli have been dealt a major blow in the race for Serie A, after defender Faouzi Ghoulam suffered a suspected broken kneecap in training.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined through injury since the start of November after suffering a torn ACL in the same knee.

He only returned to training recently, but now looks to have suffered another devastating injury blow after Napoli reported on their official website that he would undergo further tests to examine a "potentially serious" knee injury.

The left-back has been subject of strong interest from abroad in recent times, after putting in a number of impressive performances for Napoli over the past few seasons.



The Naples club are rumoured to have previously turned away advances from Premier League clubs, with interest sure to heighten once Ghoulam overcomes his latest injury blow.

(You may also be interested in Napoli Ace Jorginho's Agent Claims Client Won't Join Man Utd Because it 'Rains Too Much' There)





Despite the speculation over his future, Ghoulam committed his future to the club in December after signing a new long-term contract that is set to keep him at Stadio San Paolo until the summer of 2022.

The Algerian began his career in France with Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne, before Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez snapped him up during his time in charge at Gli Azzurri.