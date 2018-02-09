Neil Warnock Claims Manchester City are Guilty of 'Horrendous' Tackles Following FA Cup Fallout

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has claimed Manchester City are not always the victim when it comes to over physicality on a football pitch, but in fact they are guilty themselves of "horrendous" challenges.

The remark came after the 69-year-old's side were heavily criticised for their seemingly overzealous tackling during the Bluebirds' FA Cup tie with the Citizens last month, with left-back Joe Bennett bearing much of the brunt for a late challenge on Leroy Sane which has ruled the Germany international out for up to six weeks.

The Premier League leaders' boss Pep Guardiola has stated quite regularly that he believes his side receive more punishment than most from the opposition, and that referees must do more to protect, not only his, but all players of the game.

However, Warnock holds a different viewpoint, with the Cardiff boss claiming that the Manchester City team themselves are guilty of a few poor challenges, but the spotlight had instead focused on his side following their cup exit.

"I wish they would have put a slow still of Kevin De Bruyne's tackle and studs on Jazz Richards", the managerial veteran told a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash with Millwall on Friday evening, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"And the bad tackle of Fernandinho when they played West Brom the following week. There were some horrendous tackles and nothing was said about that because there were another eight or nine games.

"We were unlucky on the day because Chelsea and Newcastle was the only other game and that was a damp squib."